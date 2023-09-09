Father Of Marine Killed In Botched Evacuation Of Afghanistan Speaks Out On The KRMS Morning Magazine

With the second anniversary of the botched evacuation efforts of U.S. civilians and military personnel from Afghanistan now about two weeks in the past, one parent of a 20-year-old Marine from the St. Louis area who was killed in the attack spoke out on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

“This was a humanitarian effort and certainly not wasn’t supposed to be a complex attack or any kind of combat situation whatsoever. And unfortunately, that’s what exactly it turned out to be.”

Mark Schmitz, father of Jared Schmitz, also says from the day his son was killed along with 12 other service members on August 26th, 2021, it’s just been one story after another coming from the federal government and the current administration.

“More importantly now I’m finding out the Pentagon is tripling down and saying that they had no knowledge of what this bomber looked like, which is just another lie, part of their cover up.”

Mr. Schmitz was one of 10 other Gold Star families who were represented last week testifying in front of the House Foreign Affairs Committee…the other two families chose not to be present in protest of the way President Biden and the administration has responded since that fateful day back in 2021.