A Camden County deputy is recognized for his efforts in impaired driving enforcement.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held its Tri-Counties Law Enforcement Recognition Awards ceremony recognizing law enforcement statewide for taking drunk drivers off our roadways.

Among those recognized was Deputy David Creamer who’s credited with making over 100 DWI arrests in 2023, the third most in the state.

The ceremony by MADD was held Friday in Jefferson City.