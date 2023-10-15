Feature Filming Of At Niangua’s End On Hold Due To Ongoing Hollywood Strike

The much-anticipated start to the filming of “At Niangua’s End”…which is a full-length drama featuring, and based at, the Lake of the Ozarks…has been put on hold.

Producer Gina Goff, an independent producer with ties to the lake area, says the ongoing labor issue in Hollywood is forcing a delay of the project.

“I was hoping to get a waiver from the Screen Actors Guild to be allowed to film, and then they had a major staff walkout and everything kept getting delayed. And what I was supposed to receive in 7 days, literally 11 weeks, have passed now and I still have not received the waiver.”

“At Niangua’s End” is the brainchild of Camdenton graduates Bo Shore and Chase Elliott.

Goff says the mood among the key players and everybody involved in the production remains upbeat.

After already gathering lots of B-roll, plans are now to start the actual filming of the movie, hopefully, sometime in April.