Federal Government Says “No More Funny Highway Signs” To Stop Distracted Driving

Fri. Jan 19th, 2024
The federal government is taking aim at states which use overhead electronic signs with intended humorous verbiages encouraging safe driving on our highways claiming that the signs are a distraction to drivers.
The decision by the feds, however, is met with some resistance by a couple KRMS listeners who recall some Burma Shave ads and other similar highway safety signs in Missouri that they claim should not be banned.
“The humorous little 4 or 5 signs in succession that were a little jingle, a little play on words or something. They were along the side of every road in the country” says one listener, while another says, “I like the humor in them and I will tend to chuckle and try to obey.”
The Federal Highway Administration has released an eleven-hundred-page manual regulating the use of such signs and traffic control devices.
As it currently stands, those new regulations are set to go into effect in 2026.