Osage Beach BOA Meeting Looking At Adding Use Tax Ordinance To Upcoming Ballot

By the time tonight comes to an end, it might be up to the voters in Osage Beach to approve or reject a proposed ordinance which would establish a use tax to go toward funding infrastructure and capital improvements…including work to be done in the city parks.

The board of aldermen is expected to consider an ordinance to approve a proposal to put before the voters on April 2nd.

The board will also consider changes to rates and charges for sewer and sewer system usage.

An executive session dealing with personnel also appears on the published agenda.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen, later today in city hall, begins at 5:30.