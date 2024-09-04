Film Crew Was Onboard OBPD Patrol Car In High Speed Chase, But Not Officer Carson’s Vehicle

A production company working alongside Osage Beach and Lake Ozark police to feature lake area officers was present and riding along when the high-speed pursuit happened over the weekend, ultimately, taking the life of Osage Beach Officer Phylicia Carson.

Osage Beach Lieutenant Michael O’Day confirms that a crew member from the Lucky-8 Production company was in the lead patrol vehicle but there was not a crew member in the secondary pursuit vehicle driven by Officer Carson which ran off Route-A near Richland striking a tree and catching on fire.

Although not part of the highway patrol’s or any other official report, the Osage Beach patrol car reportedly crossed the center and traveled off the road along, or just a short distance past, a sharp curve.

There was also patchy but heavy fog reported in the area.