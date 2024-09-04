Camden County & OPBD Release Weekly Call Reports For The Region

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office reports 484 calls for the ending on Saturday this past weekend.

Colonel Jimmy Brashear says the call load included 15 reports of property crimes, 10 domestic violence reports, 24 animal control reports, 142 crime prevention checks, 16 reports of suspicious activity and 85 traffic stops.

Also, Osage Beach police report seven arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says two people were arrested on outstanding warrants out of Camden County and one person each for assault special victim, possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident, domestic assault and driving suspended.

Osage Beach officers also initiated 120 traffic stops.