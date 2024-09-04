Emotional Night at Candlelight Vigil for Fallen Osage Beach Police Officer Phylicia Carson

An emotional night in Osage Beach as a candlelight vigil drew an estimated couple hundred people to honor fallen police officer Phylicia Carson.

Carson passed early Saturday morning in a traffic crash on Route-A near Richland while assisting in pursuit of a high-speed suspect.

The vigil, at city hall and the police station Tuesday night, was highlighted by Carson’s husband, Miller County Deputy Grant Carson, who was escorted by an entourage of colleagues to light the first candle for the vigil.

A public visitation for Phylicia Carson is set for 11:00-1:00 Thursday with a service to follow at the Lodge of Four Seasons. Well-wishers are encouraged to line the streets after the service to pay their respects to Carson. Burial is private.