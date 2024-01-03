Final Numbers From HWP Show 12 Arrests & 1 Accident Across The Lake

The final unofficial numbers from the highway patrol’s holiday counting period are in with 12 arrests and only traffic accident reported in the lake area.

The traffic accident on Route-J in Morgan County resulted in minor injuries to one person.

Of the 12 arrests…seven were for alleged drunk driving, three people were caught driving suspended, one arrest was made for an outstanding traffic warrant and the other arrest was for speeding and not having a valid license.

The official counting period began at 6:00 Friday night and came to an end at 11:59 Monday night.