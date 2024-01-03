Powerball Winners Announces From 5 Different States

If you were hoping to pocket the $842-million Powerball jackpot Monday night, keep hoping.

There was one grand prize-winning ticket sold but unless you took a very recent trip to Michigan, you still didn’t win the jackpot.

There were four tickets sold…one each in California, Connecticut, Florida and Maryland…that matched the five white numbers for $1-million while one ticket each in Florida and Texas hit five numbers and the powerplay for $2-million.

The next drawing worth $20-million will take place Wednesday night.