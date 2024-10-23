Final Parson Family Fall Festival Event Set For This Weekend At The People’s House

Governor Mike parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will be hosting their final Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating at the People’s House this weekend.

The outdoor event, from 1:00-3:00 this Saturday afternoon, will feature several vendors, children’s activities and bluegrass musical entertainment.

Among the vendors: the Magic House out of St. Louis, the Department of Agriculture, the highway patrol, Pupp8ies for Parole, the Boys and Girls Club of Jeff City and Bikers Against Child Abuse…just to name a few.

Kids 12 and under are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

The event is free and open to the public with no registration required.

****More……

Today, Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced that the final Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating at the People’s House will be held at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The outdoor event will feature several vendors, children’s activities, and bluegrass musical entertainment.

“We look forward to hosting the final Parson Family Fall Festival at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement. “We have held this event every year since taking office and it has been a great honor to welcome Missourians of all ages to the People’s House. Seeing so many young faces light up as they participate in the variety of activities offered will always be some of our most cherished memories.”

In addition to more than a dozen vendors, activities will include a bounce house, face painting, trick-or-treating, hayrides and more. Jordan Thomas and Shakin Jake from the Kay Brothers will perform bluegrass music for everyone to enjoy.

Several vendors are slated to attend, including The Magic House – St. Louis, MO Hives, Missouri State Parks, Runge Nature Center, Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, Missouri Department of Agriculture, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Puppies for Parole, Missouri Department of Revenue, Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City, BACA World, Fun Fab Four, Flowers on Phoenix, and more.

Children 12 and under are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. The event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required.