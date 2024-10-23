Sedalia Man Faces Child Porn Charges Following Tip From Online Storage Company

A man from Sedalia is charged with possession of child pornography.

Steven Privett was reportedly found in possession of 44 files of images of child sex abuse material.

According to court documents Sedalia Police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators said they were contacted by the file sharing site: DropBox about an account containing 44 files of child sex abuse material.

They say they linked the account to Privett.

Officers executed a warrant at his home.

They seized a desktop computer and a portable hard drive.

Privett was arrested and later released on $35,000 BOND.