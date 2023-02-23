Final Preparations Underway For Lake Area Mardi Gras Pub Crawl

With “Fat Tuesday” now in the past, last minute preparations are being made for this weekend because, believe it or not, it’s Mardi Gras time…lake area style.

“The three day event. So Friday, Saturday and Sunday” says Morgan Crainshaw, director of the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, “It kicks off Friday over at Dog Days for the pre party, and then we roll into Saturday. The kickoff parties at the Encore. Buses start at 04:00. They run till midnight. And then Sunday you can go have brunch at the Rusty Rooster. So we’re gearing up for a very large weekend. “

She says it’s really a busy time of the year with the Mardi Gras party to be followed by a dodge ball tournament next weekend, the 4th, being put on by the Young Professionals club.

And, of course, other events such as St. Patrick’s Day weekend, are also right around the corner.