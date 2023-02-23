Hundreds Expected At State Capitol For Disability Rights Day Next Wednesday

Hundreds of people with disabilities and their advocates will descend on the Missouri State Capitol next week to attend Disability Rights Legislative Day.

The day, on Wednesday, March 1st, will feature a rally from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and several self-advocate speakers and legislators.

Activities during the day will also be available virtually for those who cannot attend in person.

As part of the day, First Lady Teresa Parson will also proclaim March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in the State of Missouri.

A coalition of disability-related organizations from around the state is sponsoring the day.