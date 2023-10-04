Final Summer Roadwork Projects Set To Get Underway For Letter Routes

Just when you may have thought all that summertime asphalt and overlay work was done in the lake area, MoDOT says not quite yet.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger, speaking on KRMS Radio and TV, says there’s still a little more to be done on lettered routes around the area.

“On Camden County Route A, and then they’re going to assist our Miller County sheds with some patching work up to the to the east over in Miller County throughout the rest of this week and next week.”

Roeger also says, of the work still to be done, minimal traffic impacts are expected.

MoDOT is now also actively seeking personnel to help the department during the winter season.

You can find out more about that by going to MoDOT’s website.