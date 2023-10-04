Tuscumbia Man Faces Charges For Firing At A Residence While Drunk

A 67-year-old from Tuscumbia finds himself with a future court date after an alleged incident over the weekend in Miller County.

The probable cause statement filed in the Miller County Courthouse indicates that deputies responded to the undisclosed address after receiving a report of shots fired early Saturday morning.

A subsequent investigation determined that Joseph Livers admitted to shooting at the door of the residence because the individuals inside would not let him inside because, they say, Livers was drunk and belligerent.

Livers was taken into custody and has since been formally charged with one count each of unlawful use of a weapon for shooting at the residence and unlawful use of a weapon for being intoxicated at the time.

Livers also faces a felony harassment charge.

Livers has apparently been released after posting a $25,000 bond.