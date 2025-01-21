Osage Beach Firefighters Respond to Deck Fire, House Saved

A quick reply by Osage Beach firefighters is being credited for saving a house from any damage after an attached deck caught on fire over the weekend.

The call to the residence on Country Lane was received just before 5:00 Sunday afternoon and, upon arrival within six minutes, the fire was quickly brought under control before it could reach the house itself.

Mutual aid was provided for a short time to cover the Osage Beach District by personnel from the Mid-County and Lake Ozark districts.

Nobody was home at the time and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was believed to have been accidental.