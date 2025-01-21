fbpx

Osage Beach Firefighters Respond to Deck Fire, House Saved

A quick reply by Osage Beach firefighters is being credited for saving a house from any damage after an attached deck caught on fire over the weekend.

The call to the residence on Country Lane was received just before 5:00 Sunday afternoon and, upon arrival within six minutes, the fire was quickly brought under  control before it could reach the house itself.

Mutual aid was provided for a short time to cover the Osage Beach District by personnel from the Mid-County and Lake Ozark districts.

Nobody was home at the time and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was believed to have been accidental.

 

Reporter Mike Anthony