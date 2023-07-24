Fire Damages Business Complex in Mead’s Flats Area

A small business complex on Riley Mead Lane in the Mead’s Flats area is damaged by fire this (Monday) morning.

Lake Ozark Chief Marc Carr says, upon arrival, responding crews discovered smoke and fire coming from the building and were able to initiate a quick attack on the blaze.

Chief Carr also says the fire was first called in by someone driving by along 54 and there was nobody at any of the businesses at the time. There were also no injuries.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze which saw personnel from the Osage Beach, Sunrise Beach, Eldon and Rocky Mount fire districts along with the Miller County Ambulance District provide mutual aid.