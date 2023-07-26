12 People Displaced Following Apt Fire In Jefferson City

12 people and several pets are displaced after a fire in an apartment building in Jefferson City

Crews answered the call at around 5:30 Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of Ellis Blvd.

When they got there, they found fire and heavy smoke coming from both the roof and the second floor.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the blaze under control.

Heavy fire and smoke damage was reported in two of the units.

Water and smoke damage was done to several of the other apartments.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.