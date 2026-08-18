PETA Calls For An End To Transported Animals At Missouri State Fair

Following an accident on Interstate-70 involving three sea lions on their way to Sedalia, the group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is calling on the Missouri State Fair to ban cruel animal acts.

A statement from PETA says one person from the accident was sent to the hospital leaving the terrified animals to be rescued from the wreckage.

Klayton Rutherford from PETA says the sealions never should’ve been anywhere near a highway and that the wreck was predictable and a shameful result of the Sea Lion Splash company’s business model of dragging aquatic animals across the country in tiny trailers forcing them to flap through ridiculous tricks in cramped, above-ground kiddie pools.

PETA also says it had warned the state fair about the company’s history of federal animal welfare violations before the accident happened.

The sea lions were apparently not injured and checked out by the University of Missouri.

The show involving the sea lions will not go on as planned.