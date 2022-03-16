News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Weather Forecast

Fire Districts urge Citizens Against Burning

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Mar 16, 2022
burning wood

Lake area fire districts, once again, are urging you to refrain from any open burning for the next couple days. Continued dry conditions, low humidity and some wind will combine to make for high fire danger across the region. Even with rain in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday, chances are the fire danger will return over the weekend before more rain is expected for Monday. When in doubt, the bottom line, you are advised to contact your local fire district or department before lighting up for any open burning.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Featured Stories Health Local News

Teenagers Injured in Truck Accident

Mar 16, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Community Events Local News

Lake Officials Expect Heavy St. Patrick’s Day Traffic

Mar 16, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News Top Stories

Two People Facing Felony Drug Charges in Morgan County

Mar 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Featured Stories Health Local News

Teenagers Injured in Truck Accident

Mar 16, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Community Events Local News

Lake Officials Expect Heavy St. Patrick’s Day Traffic

Mar 16, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Politics School News State News

Eric Schmitt to Sue Missouri School Boards Association

Mar 16, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Weather Forecast

Fire Districts urge Citizens Against Burning

Mar 16, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com