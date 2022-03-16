Lake area fire districts, once again, are urging you to refrain from any open burning for the next couple days. Continued dry conditions, low humidity and some wind will combine to make for high fire danger across the region. Even with rain in the forecast for Thursday night and Friday, chances are the fire danger will return over the weekend before more rain is expected for Monday. When in doubt, the bottom line, you are advised to contact your local fire district or department before lighting up for any open burning.

