Lake Officials Expect Heavy St. Patrick’s Day Traffic

Mar 16, 2022

Officials across the Lake Area are preparing for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
With the holiday officially on a Thursday, officials are expecting a lot of guests to be coming in for the weekend.
Over in Sunrise Beach, the Police Department there is running a campaign with MODOT and the National Safety Administration with the goal to get those who choose to drive drunk off the road.
They’ll have extra people on the roadways and they are warning residents, if you’re pulled over and asked to do a sobriety test and you refused…you could lose your license.

