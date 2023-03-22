Wed. Mar 22nd, 2023

 

Fire In Ivy Bend Leaves Family Homeless

Local News Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023

A late afternoon house fire on Monday leaves a family in the Ivy Bend area homeless.

Ivy Bend Fire and Rescue says, upon arrival to the location in the 30-thousand block of Indian Hills Road, the structure was already about 75-percent engulfed and had also ignited a natural cover fire.

Personnel from the Versailles Rural and Gravois districts, the Stover Rural Fire Department and the Mid-MO Ambulance District all provided mutual aid at the scene.

There was no one home when the fire started and no injuries reported.

Local News Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony