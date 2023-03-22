Spring Weather Expected To Be “Routine” Says Meterologists

Barring any unexpected wild swings in our weather over the next few months, it looks like a pretty routine spring season for the lake area.

That’s according to Weatherology meteorologist Ray Miller…“Really right now, we’re kind of trending toward average temperatures, and nearer to slightly above average precipitation.”

As for the immediate and soggy forecast, it’s expected to continue until at least until Saturday.

The forecast from Weatherology for Osage Beach, MO

Thursday 69° Overcast with scattered thunderstorms likely. Highs around 69. Winds becoming west 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 75%. Precipitation amounts up to 0.25 inches possible.

Thursday Night 44° Low of 44 under cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms likely. Northeast winds 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 95%.

Friday 53° Cloudy skies expected with scattered thunderstorms likely. Highs around 53. Northeast winds 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Precipitation amounts up to 0.31 inches possible.

Friday Night 42° Scattered thunderstorms likely, otherwise cloudy skies. Lows level off around 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday 60° Overcast with daytime highs approaching 60. Winds out of the west 10 to 20 mph.