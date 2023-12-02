Fire Outside Of Day Spa In Osage Beach Causes Minor Exterior Damage

Minor damage is being reported after a commercial structure fire late Thursday morning in Osage Beach.

Chief Paul Berardi says the call was received to the Aria Beach Spa and, upon arrival a few minutes later, personnel discovered a small rubbish fire which was quickly extinguished without the need for any mutual aid.

Crews remained on the scene for about 30 minutes for overhaul and ventilation to clear smoke from the building.

There was no damage to the interior of the business and no injuries reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

***Press Release:

At 11:43 both stations were alerted for a 2nd Alarm Commercial Structure Fire at Aria Beach Spa.

Engine 11 arrived on scene within 3 minutes and advised they had a small fire in a rubbish pile with the building partially involved. A 1 3/4” attack line was placed in service. The fire was quickly brought under control and all mutual aid units were cancelled.

Crews remained on scene approximately 30 minutes for overhaul and used ventilation fans to help clear the smoke from the building. The interior of the building remained unharmed from the fire however did receive significant smoke damage.

No civilian or firefighters were injured during the incident. The fire is under investigation by the Osage Beach Fire Marshall’s Office.