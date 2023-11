Two people from Kansas land in the Miller County Jail on pending felony drug charges after being arrested by the highway patrol Wednesday afternoon.

The highway patrol alleges that 33-year-old Jessica Beerbower, of Yates Center, and 50-year-old Britton Klots, of Iona, were in possession of methamphetamine and illegal drug paraphernalia.

Beerbower is also accused of not having valid license plates.

Both were taken to the Miller County Jail.