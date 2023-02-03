Fire Stopped In The Knick Of Time For Osage Beach Residents

Minor damage contained mostly to the front doorway is reported after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Osage Beach.

Fire department officials say occupants returning to the home in the 63-hundred block of Running Deer, off Route-KK, were the first to discover the fire.

Personnel arrived on the scene within minutes and made quick work in extinguishing the fire.

An official cause was not announced but there was a nearby space heater plugged into the socket where the fire broke out within the wall.

Osage Beach, MO – The Osage Beach Fire Protection District (OBFPD), responded to a fire in a single-family residence on Running Deer Drive at 2:21 p.m. today. On arrival, crews reported light smoke showing and on entry, found a small fire in the wall in the front room. The fire was quickly extinguished, and firefighters checked for extension. The fire was reported by a neighbor, and everyone was out of the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.