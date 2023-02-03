Lake Ozark Daybreak Rotary Preparing For Annual Winterfest Gala

The Lake Ozark Daybreak Rotary is in the homestretch of its main fundraising effort which will come to an end with its big event on the calendar for next Saturday, February 11th.

Jill Wilke says the annual Winterfest, this year, is being held from 6pm until midnight at the Lodge of Four Seasons…“It’s a love theme this year, so there’s going to be all kind of great auction items for you to, in a sense, kill two birds with 1 stone….you can celebrate Valentine’s Day, get your partner something special and have a wonderful evening.”

Appearing on the KRMS Morning Magazine, Wilke also said that proceeds from Winterfest are spread out with several well-deserving causes on the receiving end of those proceeds…“Wonderland camp happens to be one of the charities. But kids Harbor, CADV, other the school districts, the rotary supports all of those.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, fewer than a dozen tables were still open for those wanting to attend Winterfest. More information about the gathering is available on the Daybreak Rotary’s website.