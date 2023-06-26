Firefighter Injured in Horseshoe Bend House Fire

Several lake area fire districts are called out late Sunday afternoon to a report of a residential structure fire in the 18-hundred block of Sweetwater Court on Horseshoe Bend.

Lake Ozark Chief Marc Carr says, upon arrival, smoke was showing from the three-thousand square foot wood house and a working fire inside. Efforts focused on bringing the blaze quickly under control and a search for any possible residents still inside the house.

There were no civilian injuries. However, one firefighter did suffer what is described as minor injuries and was treated at Lake Regional.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from Osage Beach, Sunrise Beach, Rocky Mount, Gravois, Moreau, Mid-County, Eldon and the Miller County Ambulance districts while Brumley provided coverage for the district during the incident.