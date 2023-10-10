Firefighters Gather In Memorial Service Over The Weekend To Honor The Fallen

It was a solemn gathering in Kingdom City on Sunday for the 21st Annual Memorial Service to remember firefighters lost in the line of duty.

The memorial was hosted by the Firefighters Memorial Foundation of Missouri with eight names added to the memorial including Ricky Lee Hobbs, from the Waynesville Rural District, who lost his life on September 14, 2021.

Others added to the wall included:

-Dustin Brandhorst from the Ebenezer District;

-Kevin Cremer from the Festus Fire District;

-James Jenkins from the Belgrade Volunteer Department;

-Donald Kissner from the Hurley Fire District;

-Robert Moore from the Kennett Fire Department;

-Benjamin Polson from the St. Louis Fire Department;

-and Gregory Thompson from the Lakeview Heights District.

A candlelight vigil was also held over the weekend, on Saturday, for the fallen firefighters.

****More info:

Lt. Governor Kehoe Orders Capitol Dome Lighted Red in Honor of Fallen Missouri Firefighter s

Jefferson City, MO – On behalf of Governor Mike Parson, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome lighted red from sunset on Saturday, October 7, until sunrise on Sunday, October 8, 2023, in honor of Missouri’s fallen firefighters.

The lighting coincides with Missouri’s annual memorial services for firefighters at the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City. Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed October 8 as Fire Service Memorial Day in Missouri. The Fire Fighters Memorial Foundation of Missouri will hold a candlelight vigil at the memorial for all deceased firefighters on Saturday, October 7, beginning at 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 8, beginning at 10:30 a.m., a memorial service will be held at the memorial in honor of Missouri firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022.

“We are proud to light the Missouri State Capitol red in honor of the fire service heroes who gave their lives in service to their communities,” Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe said. “We owe a tremendous debt to the firefighters who respond each time the alarm bell sounds, no matter the danger they may encounter. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

“The fire service is based on traditions and trust,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “Tradition means upholding the standards of honorable, selfless service set by all those who came before us. Trust means knowing that we can depend on our fellow firefighters as we work together during the most adverse conditions. The lighting of the Capitol Dome red has now become a tradition for the fire service in Missouri. It is a beacon that calls attention to the brave, honorable service of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri is located at 5550 Dunn Drive, Kingdom City, MO 65262 (one block northwest of the I-70 & U.S. Highway 54 intersection).