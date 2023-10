If you were hoping to win Monday night’s $1.55-billion Powerball jackpot, the bad news is you need to keep working.

The good news, however, is that nobody else claimed the jackpot which means the drawing for Wednesday night is now worth a whopping $1.73-billion with a cash option of $756.6-million.

If you take that cash option, after Uncle Sam gets his share, you’ll get around $570-million.