Firefighters Stop Deck Fire Before It Spreads To Nearby House In Camden County

Firefighters from the Southwest Camden and Mid-County fire districts are able to make pretty quick work of a deck fire that spread to a nearby house.

Mid-County Deputy Chief Mark Amsinger says the call to the 46-hundred block of Lower Prairie Hollow Road, off J-Road, was received shortly after 6:00 Friday morning.

“Basically, a guy was burning the stump next tohis deck and caught the deck on fire. Corner of the house. It was a small fire. They headed out pretty quick.”

Occupants of the residence were outside when the fire department arrived.

There were no injuries reported and personnel were on the scene for about 45 minutes.