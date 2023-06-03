Search Continues For Suspect Accused Of Child Sex Crimes In Pulaski County

The search is on in Pulaski County for a suspect accused of child sex-related offenses.

The sheriff’s office social media page reports that James Ryan Johnson is charged with two counts of first-degree statutory rape and one count each of first-degree child molestation and statutory sodomy.

As of Friday, the whereabouts of Johnson were unknown and the sheriff’s office was turning to public for possible information.

Johnson is known to frequent Dixon and Jerome along with other areas of Phelps and Maries counties.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts should contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (573-774-6196) or local law enforcement.

This remains an ongoing story and KRMS News will update as more information becomes available.