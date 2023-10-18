Fireworks Explosion Being Called An Fluke Accident – Broken Firework Traveled Over 1,000 Feet

More information has been received following the fireworks malfunction over the weekend that injured several people and damaged numerous vehicles at the OzFest event in Rocky Mount.

The Rocky Mount Fire District indicates that the 12-inch component of the failed firework was supposed to have an 840-foot distance for safety.

With the spectator’s safety fence some 940 feet away, the device traveled over 1,000 feet from its tube before landing in the spectator area.

Five people and a fireman were transported to the emergency room and at least 20 vehicles were damaged by the force of the blast which is being called a “fluke accident.”