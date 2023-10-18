Osage Beach Looking To Hire Outside Company To Manage Ball Fields & Concessions

The City of Osage Beach is seeking proposals for an outside source to manage its baseball fields, concessions and recreational leagues for the 2024 season.

The city has opened a period for those interested to submit proposals for their services.

The Request for Proposals, or R-F-P’s, is designed to find a qualified business or non-profit to provide the services.

A list of references and a description of how the interested parties are qualified must be turned in with the R-F-P’s.

A complete description of who the city is looking for is available below:

The R-F-P’s are due in by 10:00 on the morning of Monday, November 6th.