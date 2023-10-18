Osage Beach Looking To Hire Outside Company To Manage Ball Fields & Concessions

Wed. Oct 18th, 2023
The City of Osage Beach is seeking proposals for an outside source to manage its baseball fields, concessions and recreational leagues for the 2024 season.
The city has opened a period for those interested to submit proposals for their services.
The Request for Proposals, or R-F-P’s, is designed to find a qualified business or non-profit to provide the services.
A list of references and a description of how the interested parties are qualified must be turned in with the R-F-P’s.
A complete description of who the city is looking for is available below:
The R-F-P’s are due in by 10:00 on the morning of Monday, November 6th.RFP Baseball Fields - 10.10.23