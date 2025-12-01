First “Meteorological” Day Of Winter Arrives

The calendar may disagree but the first day of winter has arrived in the lake area and beyond…that is the first official meteorological day of winter.

Those winter gurus welcomed in the new season at midnight this morning while the rest of wait until December 21st when the solstice arrives to mark the beginning of winter according to the calendar.

Meteorologists will have the last laugh, however, on March 1st when they welcome the spring season while the rest of us will still be stuck in winter for another three weeks.