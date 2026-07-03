First Two Water-Related Incidents of Holiday Weekend at Lake of the Ozarks

It doesn’t take very long for the first couple of water-related incidents to be reported for the holiday weekend’s official counting period at Lake of the Ozarks.

The first happened just before 8:00 Thursday night when a 58-year-old man from Topeka, Kansas, was out on the water when he struck a bridge pillar near Little Island Drive in Camden County. The man escaped with minor injuries and was treated at Lake Regional.

The second incident happened apparently late Friday morning or early afternoon when a pontoon boat near the 45 mile mark took on water and rolled over onto its side at least partially sinking.

Although the highway patrol did not post any official information, social media reports indicate that any occupants on the boat were reported to escape unharmed.

The official counting period for the holiday weekend comes to an end at 11:59 Sunday night.

(Pictures provided to KRMS News)