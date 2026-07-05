National Weather Service Lake Area Damage Reports

0215 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg 2 ESE Sunrise Beach 07/04/2026 Camden MO

LASS report and video of trees down and 70 mph winds estimated. Osage beach development office for topsiders.

0230 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg 2 S Olean 07/04/2026 Miller MO

Large tree branches broken off tree. Trees fallen. Via social media pics

0155 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg 1 WNW Versailles 07/04/2026 Morgan Bleachers at baseball field damaged.

0203 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg Sunrise Beach 38.18N 92.78W

07/04/2026 Camden MO Many 5 inch trees down all over Sunrise Beach.

0230 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg Brumley 07/04/2026 Miller MO

Large branch broken off tree.

0230 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg Iberia 07/04/2026 Miller MO

report of a tree on house.

0215 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg Olean 07/04/2026 Miller MO

Powerlines down in Olean.

0151 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg 4 SE Stover 07/04/2026 Morgan

3-4 foot oak trees snapped 6 feet off ground. 2-3 foot sycamore Snapped 25 feet off the ground.

0200 PM Wnd Dmg 2 WNW Purvis 07/04/2026 Camden MO

tree down on County Rd RA. 12 diameter trunk, 1/2 mi east of Boy Scout reservation, power lines down across the road.

0130 PM Wnd Dmg 2 ESE Warsaw 07/04/2026 Benton MO

ROOF IS OFF THE HOUSE – HOUSE IS CURRENTLY VACANT.

0206 PM Wnd Dmg 1 N Versailles

07/04/2026 Morgan MO

Tree on house trapping an individual.

0242 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg 3 NE Ulman 07/04/2026 Miller MO debris from trees all the way down hwy 17 between Tuscumbia to Iberia.

0206 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg Eldon 07/04/2026 Miller MO

A few limbs and trees on city streets and one on a house.

0215 PM Wnd Dmg 4 ESE Camdenton 07/04/2026 Camden MO large trees down.

0200 PM Wnd Dmg Gravois Mills 07/04/2026 Morgan MO Large limbs down and power out.

0215 PM Wnd Dmg 1 NW Osage Beach 07/04/2026 Camden MO

3.5 MM off horseshoe bend, huge dock broke loose. Boats starting to come loose and float away as well.

0202 PM Wnd Dmg 3 SW Green Bay Terr

07/04/2026 Camden MO

Lots of damage around the lake coming out on scanner.

0202 PM Wnd Gst 3 NW Versailles 07/04/2026 M58 MPH Morgan MO

0200 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg 3 W Versailles

07/04/2026 Morgan MO

Trees broke down and damages west of Versailles. (Currently out of power).