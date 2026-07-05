Sun. Jul 5th, 2026

 

National Weather Service Lake Area Damage Reports

All News RSS Feed Severe Weather Top Stories Sunday, July 5th, 2026

0215 PM     Tstm Wnd Dmg     2 ESE Sunrise Beach     07/04/2026   Camden             MO

LASS report and video of trees down and 70 mph winds estimated. Osage beach development office for topsiders.

0230 PM   Tstm Wnd Dmg   2 S Olean               07/04/2026                   Miller             MO

Large tree branches broken off tree. Trees fallen. Via social media pics

0155 PM     Tstm Wnd Dmg     1 WNW Versailles      07/04/2026            Morgan            Bleachers at baseball field damaged.

0203 PM     Tstm Wnd Dmg     Sunrise Beach           38.18N 92.78W

07/04/2026                   Camden             MO  Many 5 inch trees down all over Sunrise Beach.

0230 PM     Tstm Wnd Dmg Brumley                 07/04/2026                   Miller             MO

Large branch broken off tree.

0230 PM     Tstm Wnd Dmg     Iberia                07/04/2026                   Miller             MO

report of a tree on house.

0215 PM     Tstm Wnd Dmg     Olean                  07/04/2026                   Miller             MO

Powerlines down in Olean.

0151 PM  Tstm Wnd Dmg  4 SE Stover            07/04/2026                   Morgan

3-4 foot oak trees snapped 6 feet off ground. 2-3 foot sycamore Snapped 25 feet off the ground.

0200 PM  Wnd Dmg  2 WNW Purvis        07/04/2026                   Camden             MO

tree down on County Rd RA. 12 diameter trunk, 1/2 mi east of Boy Scout reservation, power lines down across the road.

0130 PM    Wnd Dmg      2 ESE Warsaw          07/04/2026                   Benton             MO

ROOF IS OFF THE HOUSE – HOUSE IS CURRENTLY VACANT.

0206 PM    Wnd Dmg     1 N Versailles

07/04/2026                   Morgan             MO

Tree on house trapping an individual.

0242 PM  Tstm Wnd Dmg  3 NE Ulman  07/04/2026                   Miller             MO    debris from trees all the way down hwy 17 between Tuscumbia to Iberia.

0206 PM     Tstm Wnd Dmg     Eldon  07/04/2026                   Miller             MO

A few limbs and trees on city streets and one on a house.

0215 PM  Wnd Dmg     4 ESE Camdenton         07/04/2026                   Camden             MO  large trees down.

0200 PM    Wnd Dmg     Gravois Mills          07/04/2026                   Morgan             MO  Large limbs down and power out.

0215 PM   Wnd Dmg   1 NW Osage Beach      07/04/2026                   Camden             MO

3.5 MM off horseshoe bend, huge dock broke loose. Boats starting to come loose and float away as well.

0202 PM   Wnd Dmg  3 SW Green Bay Terr

07/04/2026                   Camden             MO

Lots of damage around the lake coming out on scanner.

0202 PM     Wnd Gst     3 NW Versailles        07/04/2026  M58 MPH          Morgan   MO

0200 PM  Tstm Wnd Dmg  3 W Versailles

07/04/2026                   Morgan             MO

Trees broke down and damages west of Versailles. (Currently out of power).

 

 

 

All News RSS Feed Severe Weather Top Stories Sunday, July 5th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony