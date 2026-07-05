National Weather Service Lake Area Damage Reports

Sun. Jul 5th, 2026
0215 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg 2 ESE Sunrise Beach 07/04/2026 Camden MO
LASS report and video of trees down and 70 mph winds estimated. Osage beach development office for topsiders.
0230 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg 2 S Olean 07/04/2026 Miller MO
Large tree branches broken off tree. Trees fallen. Via social media pics
0155 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg 1 WNW Versailles 07/04/2026 Morgan Bleachers at baseball field damaged.
0203 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg Sunrise Beach 38.18N 92.78W
07/04/2026 Camden MO Many 5 inch trees down all over Sunrise Beach.
0230 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg Brumley 07/04/2026 Miller MO
Large branch broken off tree.
0230 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg Iberia 07/04/2026 Miller MO
report of a tree on house.
0215 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg Olean 07/04/2026 Miller MO
Powerlines down in Olean.
0151 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg 4 SE Stover 07/04/2026 Morgan
3-4 foot oak trees snapped 6 feet off ground. 2-3 foot sycamore Snapped 25 feet off the ground.
0200 PM Wnd Dmg 2 WNW Purvis 07/04/2026 Camden MO
tree down on County Rd RA. 12 diameter trunk, 1/2 mi east of Boy Scout reservation, power lines down across the road.
0130 PM Wnd Dmg 2 ESE Warsaw 07/04/2026 Benton MO
ROOF IS OFF THE HOUSE – HOUSE IS CURRENTLY VACANT.
0206 PM Wnd Dmg 1 N Versailles
07/04/2026 Morgan MO
Tree on house trapping an individual.
0242 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg 3 NE Ulman 07/04/2026 Miller MO debris from trees all the way down hwy 17 between Tuscumbia to Iberia.
0206 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg Eldon 07/04/2026 Miller MO
A few limbs and trees on city streets and one on a house.
0215 PM Wnd Dmg 4 ESE Camdenton 07/04/2026 Camden MO large trees down.
0200 PM Wnd Dmg Gravois Mills 07/04/2026 Morgan MO Large limbs down and power out.
0215 PM Wnd Dmg 1 NW Osage Beach 07/04/2026 Camden MO
3.5 MM off horseshoe bend, huge dock broke loose. Boats starting to come loose and float away as well.
0202 PM Wnd Dmg 3 SW Green Bay Terr
07/04/2026 Camden MO
Lots of damage around the lake coming out on scanner.
0202 PM Wnd Gst 3 NW Versailles 07/04/2026 M58 MPH Morgan MO
0200 PM Tstm Wnd Dmg 3 W Versailles
07/04/2026 Morgan MO
Trees broke down and damages west of Versailles. (Currently out of power).