Five Injured in Golf Cart Accident in Camden County

Five people are injured in a golf cart accident Friday night in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened on Sylvan Bay Drive near Tall Oaks when a 70-year-old man from Chesterfield was driving the Yamaha cart too fast for conditions sending it out of control and off the roadway where it overturned.

The driver along with the golf cart’s passengers…a 66-year-old woman from Chesterfield, a 36-year-old woman from Glencoe, a nine-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy also from Glencoe…suffered minor-to-moderate injuries.

Three of the injured were taken to Lake Regional Hospital while the others refused treatment at the scene.

Only the youngsters were wearing a safety device at the time.