Numerous Toyota SUV’s Recalled Due To Seat Locking Problem

Toyota is recalling roughly hundreds-of-thousand of SUVs…due to a seat locking problem.

A supplier defect could cause the seatbacks in 550,000 Highlander and Highlander hybrid SUVs not to lock properly, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall affects 2021-2024 models equipped with recliner technology in the second row seats.

Toyota is planning to send letters to affected car owners on April 20th, and dealers will replace the defective technology free of charge.