School Of The Osage Board Of Education To Meet Tuesday

What appears to be a busy agenda has been released for the next School of the Osage Board of Education meeting.

Among the new business items expected for discussion include the district’s MAP testing plan, the professional development program evaluation, a strategic plan update and the proposed word of the year for 2026-2027.

The board will also break into a closed session for discussion on personnel.

The Osage Board of Education meeting, next Tuesday night in the high school fieldhouse, will begin at 6:00.

The meeting will also be live-streamed on osageschools.org.