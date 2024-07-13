Jeff City Man Facing Felony Charges In Camden County

A 37-year-old man from Jefferson City faces several charges including three felonies after being arrested around 8:00 Friday night by the highway patrol in Camden County.

The highway patrol report alleges that Brennan Lomax is expected to be charged with felonies for driving revoked or suspended, leaving the scene of an accident and DWI-persistent offender.

Lomax is also accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.

He was taken to the Camden County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.