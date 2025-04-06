Flash Flood Drowning in West Plains

A 57-year-old man from O’Fallon, Missouri, is dead after drowning when the vehicle he was driving was washed off the roadway in Howell County.

The highway patrol report indicates that it apparently happened sometime Friday night near Missouri Avenue in West Plains.

As of early Saturday afternoon, the national weather service reported that more than 12 inches of rain had been received in parts of Howell County.

Here in the lake area, between Friday and Saturday, several roadways were also covered by flash flooding with some damage reports being received.