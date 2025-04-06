Flood Damages Being Assessed Across the Lake Area

As the flash flooding and water levels recede, several reports of damage are being received in the lake area.

In Camden County, Emergency Management Agency Director John Scheper says road and bridge crews have been busy prioritizing low water, crossing and culvert repairs based on the ability of area residents to get back and forth to their property.

Only emergency repairs and further evaluations were set to be done over the weekend. When they are, more information will be made available.

In the meantime, motorists are being urged to use caution while driving on flood-damaged roads.