fbpx

Sun. May 26th, 2024

 

Flash Flood Watch Issued for Lake Area and Most of Missouri

All News RSS Feed Severe Weather Top Stories Saturday, May 25th, 2024 

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Springfield MO
201 PM CDT Sat May 25 2024

KSZ073-097-101-MOZ055>058-066>071-077>083-088>098-101>106-261200-
/O.NEW.KSGF.FA.A.0005.240526T0600Z-240527T0000Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Bourbon-Crawford-Cherokee-Benton-Morgan-Miller-Maries-Vernon-St.
Clair-Hickory-Camden-Pulaski-Phelps-Barton-Cedar-Polk-Dallas-
Laclede-Texas-Dent-Jasper-Dade-Greene-Webster-Wright-Newton-
Lawrence-Christian-Douglas-Howell-Shannon-McDonald-Barry-Stone-
Taney-Ozark-Oregon-
Including the cities of Alton, Jadwin, Siloam Springs, Vichy,
Tiffin, Birch Tree, Weaubleau, Salem, Whitakerville, Stockton,
Versailles, Greenfield, Christian Center, Meinert, Ava, Columbus,
Nevada, Bangert, Cassville, Goodhope, Lone Oak, Squires, Indian
Point, Edmonson, Thomasville, Rocky Comfort, Hermitage, Monett,
Rocky Mount, Noel, Olive, Forsyth, Wilderness, El Dorado Springs,
West Plains, Seymour, Eldon, Lynchburg, Fort Scott, Darien,
Selmore, Lockwood, Aurora, Sherwin, Pottersville, Mount Vernon,
Quincy, Nixa, Lincoln, Charity, Plato, Howes, Winona, Lowell,
Greer, Lake Ozark, Teresita, Decaturville, Wheatland, Elsey,
Roach, Northwye, Stover, Couch, Lebanon, Joplin, Marionville,
Goodman, Laurie, Filley, Mansfield, Camdenton, Neosho, Carthage,
Warsaw, Kenoma, Cedar Springs, White Church, Wasola, Plad, Ozark,
Neutral, Laquey, Aurora Springs, Osage Beach, Branson, Arnica,
Pomona, Fort Leonard Wood, Gladden, Lamar, Northview, Graff,
Anderson, Appleton City, Baxter Springs, March, Silver Dollar
City, Montier, Powersite, Marshfield, Pineville, Riverton,
Hollister, Duncan, Thayer, Madry, Kirbyville, Crockerville, Roby,
Kimberling City, Huggins, Village of Four Seasons, Mountain
Grove, Edgewater Beach, Crane, Dawson, Cole Camp, Waynesville,
Rolla, Bolivar, Ozark Beach, Pawnee Station, Rome, South West
City, Lake Spring, Caplinger Mills, South Fork, Johnson City,
Mora, Buffalo, Cross Timbers, Rogersville, Chicopee, Windyville,
Dogwood, Foose, Stippville, Pittsburg, Vanzant, Bendavis, and
Springfield
201 PM CDT Sat May 25 2024

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
  Localized corridors of 1 to 3 inches possible where repeated
  thunderstorms track over the same areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following
  areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford and Missouri, including the
  following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian,
  Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper,
  Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton,
  Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone,
  Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Sunday through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

All News RSS Feed Severe Weather Top Stories Saturday, May 25th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony