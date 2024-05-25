Flash Flood Watch Issued for Lake Area and Most of Missouri

Flood Watch National Weather Service Springfield MO 201 PM CDT Sat May 25 2024 KSZ073-097-101-MOZ055>058-066>071-077>083-088>098-101>106-261200- /O.NEW.KSGF.FA.A.0005.240526T0600Z-240527T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Bourbon-Crawford-Cherokee-Benton-Morgan-Miller-Maries-Vernon-St. Clair-Hickory-Camden-Pulaski-Phelps-Barton-Cedar-Polk-Dallas- Laclede-Texas-Dent-Jasper-Dade-Greene-Webster-Wright-Newton- Lawrence-Christian-Douglas-Howell-Shannon-McDonald-Barry-Stone- Taney-Ozark-Oregon- Including the cities of Alton, Jadwin, Siloam Springs, Vichy, Tiffin, Birch Tree, Weaubleau, Salem, Whitakerville, Stockton, Versailles, Greenfield, Christian Center, Meinert, Ava, Columbus, Nevada, Bangert, Cassville, Goodhope, Lone Oak, Squires, Indian Point, Edmonson, Thomasville, Rocky Comfort, Hermitage, Monett, Rocky Mount, Noel, Olive, Forsyth, Wilderness, El Dorado Springs, West Plains, Seymour, Eldon, Lynchburg, Fort Scott, Darien, Selmore, Lockwood, Aurora, Sherwin, Pottersville, Mount Vernon, Quincy, Nixa, Lincoln, Charity, Plato, Howes, Winona, Lowell, Greer, Lake Ozark, Teresita, Decaturville, Wheatland, Elsey, Roach, Northwye, Stover, Couch, Lebanon, Joplin, Marionville, Goodman, Laurie, Filley, Mansfield, Camdenton, Neosho, Carthage, Warsaw, Kenoma, Cedar Springs, White Church, Wasola, Plad, Ozark, Neutral, Laquey, Aurora Springs, Osage Beach, Branson, Arnica, Pomona, Fort Leonard Wood, Gladden, Lamar, Northview, Graff, Anderson, Appleton City, Baxter Springs, March, Silver Dollar City, Montier, Powersite, Marshfield, Pineville, Riverton, Hollister, Duncan, Thayer, Madry, Kirbyville, Crockerville, Roby, Kimberling City, Huggins, Village of Four Seasons, Mountain Grove, Edgewater Beach, Crane, Dawson, Cole Camp, Waynesville, Rolla, Bolivar, Ozark Beach, Pawnee Station, Rome, South West City, Lake Spring, Caplinger Mills, South Fork, Johnson City, Mora, Buffalo, Cross Timbers, Rogersville, Chicopee, Windyville, Dogwood, Foose, Stippville, Pittsburg, Vanzant, Bendavis, and Springfield 201 PM CDT Sat May 25 2024 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Localized corridors of 1 to 3 inches possible where repeated thunderstorms track over the same areas. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford and Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Shannon, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Sunday through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.