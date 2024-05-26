fbpx

Two Seriously Hurt in Fiery Crash in Miller County

Two people are seriously hurt early Saturday evening in a one-car accident on Miller County Route-C at County Side Road.

The highway patrol says the car driven by 24-year-old Chaunecia Berry, of Waynesville, approached a curve at a high rate of speed before skidding, crossing over the center and traveling off the roadway where it struck a tree and became engulfed in flames.

Berry escaped injury but two passengers, 23-year-old Dimonique Swain of St. Robert and 29-year-old Teresa Spence of St. Louis, were seriously hurt and taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

All three were wearing seat belts at the time.

Reporter Mike Anthony