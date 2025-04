A 16-year-old volunteer for the Beaufort-Leslie (beyou-fert) Fire District is dead after responding Friday afternoon to a water rescue in Franklin County.

The highway patrol report says the 16-year-old crossed over the center of U.S. 50 near Missouri-185 and struck another vehicle head-on. He was taken to an area hospital and died about an hour later. The fire district identified the teen volunteer as Chevy Gall.

The other driver escaped with minor injuries.