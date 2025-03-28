Flood Plain Mapping Meeting Draws Full House in Camden County

As expected, the third-floor meeting room of the Camden County Administration Building drew a full house on Friday to hear a presentation and address issues and potential issues with new flood plain maps.

On hand for the nearly three-hour meeting were Sydney Roberts from SEMA and Stephen Noe from W-S-M. Noe told those in attendance that any revisions to flood plain maps primarily deal with public and property owner safety.

NEWS-03-29-2025 FLOOD PLAIN MTG

Several steps remain in the process including developing a draft firm database, a preliminary flood insurance rate map, holding another meeting in the Spring of 2026, offering a formal appeal process and issuing a letter of final determination and map adoption.