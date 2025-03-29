SBA Announces Drought Relief to Lake Area, 33 Other Counties Across Missouri

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the availability of low interest federal disaster loans to small businesses and private nonprofits in 37 Missouri counties who sustained economic losses caused by the drought which started Nov. 1, 2024.

Under the declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to help offset financial losses directly related to the drought and can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills not paid because of the drought.

Loan amounts can range up to $2-million with interest rates as low as 4% for small businesses and 3.625% for private nonprofits. Applications are available on the SBA’s website.

Counties in the disaster declaration include: Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton along with others in the lake region…Hickory, Laclede, Maries, Moniteau, Osage and Pulaski.

SBA Press Release:

U.S. Small Business Administration – Disaster Loans for Businesses, Private Nonprofits, Homeowners and Renters

Release Date: March 28, 2025

Release Number: MO 21021-01

Media Contact: Eslam.ElFatatry@sba.gov

Follow us on X ( http:X.com/SBA_ODRR ), Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/sbagov ), Blogs (http://www.sba.gov/blogs ) & Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/sbagov/ )

SBA Disaster News Release – SBA Offers Relief to Missouri Small Businesses and Private Nonprofits Affected by November Drought Low interest disaster loans now available

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA ) announced the availability of low interest federal disaster loans to small businesses and private nonprofit (PNP) organizations in Missouri who sustained economic losses caused by the drought beginning Nov. 1, 2024.

The disaster declaration covers the counties of Barry, Bates, Benton, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Cole, Cooper, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Gasconade, Greene, Henry, Hickory, Jasper, Johnson, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, Newton, Osage, Pettis, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Stone, Vernon, Webster and Wright in Missouri, as well as Linn and Miami counties in Kansas.

Under this declaration, SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL ) program is available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, nurseries, and PNPs with financial losses directly related to the disaster. The SBA is unable to provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for small aquaculture enterprises.

EIDLs are available for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the small business or PNP did not suffer any physical damage. The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills not paid due to the disaster.

“Through a declaration by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, SBA provides critical financial assistance to help communities recover,” said Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. “We’re pleased to offer loans to small businesses and private nonprofits impacted by these disasters.”

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates as low as 4% for small businesses and 3.625% for PNPs, with terms up to 30 years. Interest does not accrue, and payments are not due, until 12 months after the date of the first loan disbursement. The SBA sets loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.

To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster . Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Submit completed loan applications to SBA no later than Nov. 25.

###