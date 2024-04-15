Florida Fugitives Arrested Near Osage Beach, Face Local Felony Charges

An investigation into allegations of child abuse in Escambia County, Florida, leads to Osage Beach where two children were taken into protective custody and the two parents taken to the Camden County Jail.

Sergeant Scott Hines says U.S. Marshals tracked 33-year-old Helen Harris and 38-year-old Nikolas Harris, of Pensacola, through several states, then to Springfield and Branson before pinpointing them to a residence on Channel Buoy Drive in the Osage Beach area.

A search of the residence also allegedly uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia which was described as consistent with reports out of Florida.

The children were turned over to the Missouri Children’s Division while the Harris’s are being held without bond in the Camden County Jail on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child.